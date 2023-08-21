trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651506
Chandrayaan broke all the records!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 10:04 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission: Now only a few days are left for the landing of Chandrayaan-3. Vikram Lander is now reducing its height as well as slowing down the speed. On August 11, Russia's Luna 25 took off for landing on the lunar surface. If everything had gone right, a day or two before the landing of India's Chandrayaan-3, it was supposed to land on the lunar surface but it crashed.
China-America were left watching! 'Chand' now belongs to India..
China-America were left watching! 'Chand' now belongs to India..
G20 Delegates Take Train Tour In Vande Bharat Express, Impressed With Its 'Efficiency'
G20 Delegates Take Train Tour In Vande Bharat Express, Impressed With Its 'Efficiency'
Chandrayaan-3 vs Luna-25 LIVE: India's tricolor on the moon after 56 hours!
Chandrayaan-3 vs Luna-25 LIVE: India's tricolor on the moon after 56 hours!
Kareena Kapoor Sets Temperature Soaring In Casual Ensemble In Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Sets Temperature Soaring In Casual Ensemble In Mumbai
Vicky Kaushal Gives Major Wardrobe Goals In Mumbai
Vicky Kaushal Gives Major Wardrobe Goals In Mumbai

