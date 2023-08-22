trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652184
Chandrayaan reached very close to the moon, ISRO released new video

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3: Setting another milestone for India's Moon mission, ISRO on Tuesday released a new video of images of the Moon taken by Chandrayaan-3.
