Chandrayaan's big success, how many days will it spend on the moon? ISRO

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 04:18 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 has entered the fifth and final orbit and now the process of separation of the lander Vikram has also started. After which the Propulsion Module and Vikram Lander are ready to separate. That is, now the landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 on the moon is just a few days away.

