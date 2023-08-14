trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648918
Chandrayaan's longest jump leaving behind Russia's Luna-25..

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 has reached very close to hoisting the tricolor of India on the chest of the moon. At present it is circling the Moon in an orbit of 174 km x 1437 km. August 14 is a big day for Chandrayaan-3. ISRO will send Chandrayaan-3 to the lower orbit of the moon between 11.30 am and 12.30 am.

Chandrayaan 3 enters fourth orbit of Moon
Chandrayaan 3 enters fourth orbit of Moon
