"Changing name won't change their actions…" Piyush Goyal Tackles Opposition INDIA Alliance

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
BJP leader Piyush Goyal on October 01 visited Rajasthan’s Kota to interact with students and gave them tips to stay away from mental stress. While talking to the media, Goyal targeted the INDI alliance by saying that it includes those who talk about corruption and have done corruption from ground to sky rule their tenure.
