'Chargesheet' on Edelweiss in Nitin Desai Suicide, 'Account' loan company's 'Vasuli Gang'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 10:58 PM IST
Neha Desai has said in the complaint that her husband Nitin Desai committed suicide due to mental distress. Zee News has exclusive copy of this FIR registered in Nitin Desai suicide case. In which it has been explained in detail that due to which circumstances Nitin Desai committed suicide, and who are the people responsible for it.
Trending Videos

