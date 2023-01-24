NewsVideos
ChatGPT passes Wharton MBA test; Professor says AI will decrease the "worth of education"

Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT has been in the news since it was launched. People have been using it to complete their assignments, writing work emails in specific tones, styles and instructions. Following the trend, the performance of the chatbot in an MBA exam was recently tested by a professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, one of the top business institutions in the world, as per a report in Fortune. ChatGPT passes Wharton MBA test; Professor says AI will decrease the "worth of education"

