videoDetails

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor slams Air India over in-flight meal, Airline responds | Zee News English

| Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 06:31 PM IST

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor slams Air India over in-flight meal, Airline responds | Zee News English Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor on Monday came down heavily on Air India for its in-flight meal. Unhappy with the food he was served on a flight from Nagpur to Mumbai, the chef took to Twitter to complain about the meal. The chef alleged that he was served cold chicken tikka with watermelon, and cucumber, a sandwich with miniscule filling, and a dessert that was essentially ''sugar syrup.''