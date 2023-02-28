NewsVideos
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor slams Air India over in-flight meal, Airline responds | Zee News English

Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 06:31 PM IST
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor slams Air India over in-flight meal, Airline responds | Zee News English Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor on Monday came down heavily on Air India for its in-flight meal. Unhappy with the food he was served on a flight from Nagpur to Mumbai, the chef took to Twitter to complain about the meal. The chef alleged that he was served cold chicken tikka with watermelon, and cucumber, a sandwich with miniscule filling, and a dessert that was essentially ''sugar syrup.''

