Chennai Vande Bharat stone pelting incident cause huge losses

|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Stone Pelting On Vande Bharat Express: Stones have been pelted at Vande Bharat train in Chennai. Unidentified people threw stones at Vande Bharat. At present, the reason behind who pelted stones and why they were pelted is not yet known. It is being told that due to stone pelting, the glasses of 9 coaches were broken.

