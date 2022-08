Cheranalloor Krishi Bhavan promotes marigold flower farming in Kochi, Kerala

Cheranalloor Krishi Bhavan in Kochi is promoting marigold flower farming. The Krishi Bhavan is cultivating flowers to be used for making floral carpets and other ceremonial decorations during the Onam season.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

Cheranalloor Krishi Bhavan in Kochi is promoting marigold flower farming. The Krishi Bhavan is cultivating flowers to be used for making floral carpets and other ceremonial decorations during the Onam season.