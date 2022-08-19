Chess isn't just a battle of minds here. It's more than that...

Chess players from the UK have come up with a unique way to tackle the heat - they have combined Chess and Water! There are strict rules, and a peculiar way to score. What's more? These players are competing for the title of World Champion for 'Dive Chess'.

