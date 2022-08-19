NewsVideos

Chess isn't just a battle of minds here. It's more than that...

Chess players from the UK have come up with a unique way to tackle the heat - they have combined Chess and Water! There are strict rules, and a peculiar way to score. What's more? These players are competing for the title of World Champion for 'Dive Chess'.

Aug 19, 2022
Chess players from the UK have come up with a unique way to tackle the heat - they have combined Chess and Water! There are strict rules, and a peculiar way to score. What's more? These players are competing for the title of World Champion for 'Dive Chess'.

