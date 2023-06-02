NewsVideos
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation day completes 350 years, what did PM Modi say

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
On the completion of 350 years of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation day, PM Modi said that Shivaji Maharaj ended the mentality of slavery, Shivaji Maharaj instilled the belief in the public that Swaraj is also possible.

