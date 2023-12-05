trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695488
Chhattisgarh: BJP going to give surprise regarding CM face?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 02:02 AM IST
Chhattisgarh New CM: After the elections, the biggest question now is who will become the Chief Minister. The search for the Chief Minister has intensified in the election states. There are more than one contender for CM in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh...but only the one on whom the final approval will be made will become the CM. Will Raman Singh get command in Chhattisgarh or will woman CM Saroj Pandey become the Chief Minister?
