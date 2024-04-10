Advertisement
Chhattisgarh Bus Accident: 15 Dead in Durg, President Murmu and PM Modi Express Condolences

|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 07:10 AM IST
Follow Us
Chhattisgarh Bus Accident Latest Update: The death toll in the Durg accident in Chhattisgarh has increased. Let us tell you that this accident happened due to the bus falling into a ditch in Durg. The number of dead has reached 15. There were 40 people in the BS. Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Dev Sahay has expressed grief over the accident. PM Modi and President Murmu have also expressed grief over this accident. However, the big question is how did such a big accident happen and who is responsible behind it?

