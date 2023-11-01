trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682612
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Exclusive Interview on Zee News

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 01:12 AM IST
This is the time to discuss elections. Watch the election discussion of ZEE NEWS Consulting Editor Deepak Chaurasia with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel...Bhupesh Baghel talked about brand Hindutva and allegations of scams. He expressed his problems and answered why once again the public should trust him.
