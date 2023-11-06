trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684891
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel makes huge remark against Mahadav Betting App

|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel makes huge statement on Mahadev betting app controversy. CM Baghel said that government should ban the app completely. Further, he has asked to investigate the matter properly. This is a political fight and we will fight it politically. Every child of Chhattisgarh knows who is its real promoter', He added.
Follow Us

All Videos

Israel-Hamas War: Boris Johnson Visits Kibbutz, Says Memory Of Holocaust 'Starting To Fade'
Play Icon2:34
Israel-Hamas War: Boris Johnson Visits Kibbutz, Says Memory Of Holocaust 'Starting To Fade'
Delhi Government decides to implement Odd Even to reduce Air Pollution
Play Icon6:49
Delhi Government decides to implement Odd Even to reduce Air Pollution
IDF Chief makes huge announcement amid Israel Hamas War
Play Icon7:20
 IDF Chief makes huge announcement amid Israel Hamas War
Delhi pollution affecting lives of general public
Play Icon4:6
Delhi pollution affecting lives of general public
Will Odd Even Rule help to combat Pollution?
Play Icon10:24
Will Odd Even Rule help to combat Pollution?

Trending Videos

Israel-Hamas War: Boris Johnson Visits Kibbutz, Says Memory Of Holocaust 'Starting To Fade'
play icon2:34
Israel-Hamas War: Boris Johnson Visits Kibbutz, Says Memory Of Holocaust 'Starting To Fade'
Delhi Government decides to implement Odd Even to reduce Air Pollution
play icon6:49
Delhi Government decides to implement Odd Even to reduce Air Pollution
IDF Chief makes huge announcement amid Israel Hamas War
play icon7:20
IDF Chief makes huge announcement amid Israel Hamas War
Delhi pollution affecting lives of general public
play icon4:6
Delhi pollution affecting lives of general public
Will Odd Even Rule help to combat Pollution?
play icon10:24
Will Odd Even Rule help to combat Pollution?
Mahadev Betting App,bhupesh baghel on mahadev betting app,Bhupesh Baghel,bhupesh baghel news,mahadev app betting case,mahadev betting app scam,bhupesh baghel on mahadev betting app,Mahadev Online Betting App,mahadev online betting app case,Mahadev Betting App Case,mahadev app,bhupesh baghel mahadev betting app,mahadev online betting case,mahadev betting case,mahadev satta app news,mahadev app scam,CM Bhupesh Baghel,mahadev book app,online satta mahadev app,