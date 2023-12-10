trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697278
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chhattisgarh CM's name finalized?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 09:28 AM IST
BJP legislature party meeting will be held today in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. There will be discussion regarding CM face in the legislature party meeting. After discussing with the MLAs, the observers will submit the report to the Centre.
Follow Us

All Videos

Gogamedi murder accused brought to Delhi
Play Icon0:56
Gogamedi murder accused brought to Delhi
Big accident, 8 people burnt to death
Play Icon1:2
Big accident, 8 people burnt to death
Top 100 News: Gogamedi Murder Case Update | 10-12-2023
Play Icon10:53
Top 100 News: Gogamedi Murder Case Update | 10-12-2023
Those who killed Gogamedi were caught
Play Icon7:42
Those who killed Gogamedi were caught
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon5:40
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign

Trending Videos

Gogamedi murder accused brought to Delhi
play icon0:56
Gogamedi murder accused brought to Delhi
Big accident, 8 people burnt to death
play icon1:2
Big accident, 8 people burnt to death
Top 100 News: Gogamedi Murder Case Update | 10-12-2023
play icon10:53
Top 100 News: Gogamedi Murder Case Update | 10-12-2023
Those who killed Gogamedi were caught
play icon7:42
Those who killed Gogamedi were caught
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:40
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
renuka singh chatishgarh,Renuka Singh,cg news,chhattisgarh news,Chhattisgarh CM,Chhattisgarh Election 2023,Chhattisgarh New CM,Chhattisgarh,chhattisgarh election news,chhattisgarh election result 2023,Chhattisgarh election Results,Chhattisgarh election,chhattisgarh cm bhupesh baghel,mp chhattisgarh bjp cm announces,cm face in chhattisgarh,Chhattisgarh Exit Poll,Chhattisgarh elections,chhattisgarh assembly elections 2023,chhattisgarh cm announces,