Chhattisgarh New CM: Modi's name came to Vishnudev's lips as soon as he became CM.

| Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 06:12 PM IST

Chhattisgarh New CM: Big news of this time is coming from Raipur BJP office. Vishnu Dev Sai has been made the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Vishnudev Sai's first reaction after becoming CM has arrived. He said that the MLAs have elected me as their leader after the meeting...I am very proud of this occasion and I would like to thank the Bharatiya Janata Party for this. He further said that he will fulfill Modi's guarantee.Earlier, this was his mother's first reaction on becoming CM. The mother said that I am very happy when my son became the CM...I felt very happy.