Chhattisgarh New CM: Om Mathur's statement on CM post

|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
Chhattisgarh election results 2023: Om Mathur has made a big statement on the post of CM in Chhattisgarh. He said that the decision will be taken in the legislature party meeting, but the final decision will be taken by the Center Parliament Board.
Assembly Elections Results 2023: BJP's victory is the defeat of the arrogant alliance, says JP Nadda
Play Icon2:22
Assembly Elections Results 2023: BJP's victory is the defeat of the arrogant alliance, says JP Nadda
Assembly Elections Results: Sanjay Raut demanded - conduct elections through ballot paper once
Play Icon1:43
Assembly Elections Results: Sanjay Raut demanded - conduct elections through ballot paper once
Rajnath Singh claims full majority government in 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon2:35
Rajnath Singh claims full majority government in 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Mayawati's shocking statement on assembly results
Play Icon3:42
Mayawati's shocking statement on assembly results
Telangana Election Results 2023: Big news on Telangana-CM-Deputy CM
Play Icon1:9
Telangana Election Results 2023: Big news on Telangana-CM-Deputy CM

