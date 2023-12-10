trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697479
Chhattisgarh New CM: Shocking announcement on CM, decision has come

|Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 06:26 PM IST
Chhattisgarh New CM: Big news of this time is coming from Raipur BJP office. Vishnu Dev Sai has been made the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Vishnudev Sai's first reaction after becoming CM has arrived. He said that the MLAs have elected me as their leader after the meeting...I am very proud of this occasion and I would like to thank the Bharatiya Janata Party for this. Vishnudev Sai becoming CM is a surprising decision for some people who were in the race with former CMs Dr. Raman Singh and Renuka Singh.
Chhattisgarh New CM: Modi's name came to Vishnudev's lips as soon as he became CM.
Play Icon1:44
Chhattisgarh New CM: Modi's name came to Vishnudev's lips as soon as he became CM.
Chhattisgarh New CM: Raman Singh's statement on Vishnu Deo becoming CM
Play Icon2:1
Chhattisgarh New CM: Raman Singh's statement on Vishnu Deo becoming CM
Chhattisgarh New CM:'I had dreamed of him becoming CM', Says wife of Vishnudeo
Play Icon0:53
Chhattisgarh New CM:'I had dreamed of him becoming CM', Says wife of Vishnudeo
Chhattisgarh News CM: Mother's first reaction on Vishnudev becoming CM
Play Icon2:7
Chhattisgarh News CM: Mother's first reaction on Vishnudev becoming CM
Breaking News: This is how Vishnudev was elected Chief Minister
Play Icon6:27
Breaking News: This is how Vishnudev was elected Chief Minister

