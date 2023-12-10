trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697551
Chhattisgarh New CM: What benefit does BJP get from 'Vishnu' rule in Chhattisgarh?

|Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 09:46 PM IST
Chhattisgarh New CM: Vishnu Dev Sai has been made the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. After becoming the CM, Vishnudev Sai said that the MLAs have elected me as their leader after the meeting...I am very proud of this occasion and I would like to thank the Bharatiya Janata Party for this. Vishnudev Sai has a good hold in the tribal society of Chhattisgarh. In Chhattisgarh, 32 percent population belongs to the tribal community..Vishnudev Sai also has a good hold in the Sangh. Vishnudev Sai is considered a big leader of the tribal society in Chhattisgarh..He is also considered very close to Amit Shah..Vishnudev Sai has also been a minister at the Centre
Taal Thok Ke: Who is the 'owner' of Rs 300 crore?
Play Icon44:16
Taal Thok Ke: Who is the 'owner' of Rs 300 crore?
work can be done on call in Delhi-Punjab, Says kejriwal
Play Icon6:14
 work can be done on call in Delhi-Punjab, Says kejriwal
Chhattisgarh New CM: Shocking announcement on CM, decision has come
Play Icon8:45
Chhattisgarh New CM: Shocking announcement on CM, decision has come
Chhattisgarh New CM: Modi's name came to Vishnudev's lips as soon as he became CM.
Play Icon1:44
Chhattisgarh New CM: Modi's name came to Vishnudev's lips as soon as he became CM.
Chhattisgarh New CM: Raman Singh's statement on Vishnu Deo becoming CM
Play Icon2:1
Chhattisgarh New CM: Raman Singh's statement on Vishnu Deo becoming CM

