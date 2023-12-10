trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697461
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chhattisgarh New CM:'I had dreamed of him becoming CM', Says wife of Vishnudeo

|Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Chhattisgarh New CM: Big news of this time is coming from Raipur BJP office. Vishnu Dev Sai has been made the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Vishnu Dev Sai's wife expressed happiness over his becoming CN. She said that many thanks to the people of Chhattisgarh for making the first tribal CM. The wife further said that one should always dream big, I had dreamed of becoming his CM, today that dream has been fulfilled.
Follow Us

All Videos

Chhattisgarh News CM: Mother's first reaction on Vishnudev becoming CM
Play Icon2:7
Chhattisgarh News CM: Mother's first reaction on Vishnudev becoming CM
Breaking News: This is how Vishnudev was elected Chief Minister
Play Icon6:27
Breaking News: This is how Vishnudev was elected Chief Minister
Chhattisgarh will get a new Chief Minister today
Play Icon20:48
Chhattisgarh will get a new Chief Minister today
Court sent shooter helper on 8-day police remand
Play Icon5:6
Court sent shooter helper on 8-day police remand
Gogamedi's third wife made a big revelation
Play Icon1:58
Gogamedi's third wife made a big revelation

Trending Videos

Chhattisgarh News CM: Mother's first reaction on Vishnudev becoming CM
play icon2:7
Chhattisgarh News CM: Mother's first reaction on Vishnudev becoming CM
Breaking News: This is how Vishnudev was elected Chief Minister
play icon6:27
Breaking News: This is how Vishnudev was elected Chief Minister
Chhattisgarh will get a new Chief Minister today
play icon20:48
Chhattisgarh will get a new Chief Minister today
Court sent shooter helper on 8-day police remand
play icon5:6
Court sent shooter helper on 8-day police remand
Gogamedi's third wife made a big revelation
play icon1:58
Gogamedi's third wife made a big revelation
vishnu dev sai,vishnu dev sai cg,cg new cm,PM Modi,chhattisgarh new cm kaun hai,Chhattisgarh CM,chhattisgarh news,Chhattisgarh Election 2023,Chhattisgarh New CM,Chhattisgarh,chhattisgarh election news,chhattisgarh assembly election 2023,Chhattisgarh election Results,Chhattisgarh election,chhattisgarh cm bhupesh baghel,cm face in chhattisgarh,Chhattisgarh Exit Poll,Chhattisgarh elections,chhattisgarh assembly elections 2023,chhattisgarh cm announces,