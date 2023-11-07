trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685174
Chhattisgarh to hold Voting for the First Phase of Assembly Election today

|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 08:26 AM IST
Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 Phase 1 Live Updates: Voting is going to be held for about 20 seats in Chhattisgarh today. Around 223 candidates are standing in the race. This is the first phase of Assembly Election voting. Know how many voters can cast their vote in Chhattisgarh today.
