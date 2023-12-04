trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695227
Chhattisgarh will soon get a new CM

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
Assembly election results have come for 90 assembly seats of Chhattisgarh. In Chhattisgarh, BJP has won 54 seats, Congress 35 seats and others have won one. There will be a big meeting in Raipur regarding government formation
