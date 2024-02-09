trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719748
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Detained By Police In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
Follow Us
In Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Maulana Tauqeer Raza, Chief of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, Bareilly Sharif, has been detained by the police. The detention follows his call for a 'Jail Bharo' protest concerning the Gyanvapi matter. Authorities are taking preventive measures to maintain law and order in the region.

All Videos

Uttarakhand News: Ajay seriously injured in Haldwani violence
Play Icon04:56
Uttarakhand News: Ajay seriously injured in Haldwani violence
Tamil Nadu Fire: One Injured as Fire Erupts at Coimbatore Factory; Firefighters on Scene
Play Icon00:47
 Tamil Nadu Fire: One Injured as Fire Erupts at Coimbatore Factory; Firefighters on Scene
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Police man injured in Haldwani Violence
Play Icon02:01
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Police man injured in Haldwani Violence
Chief Secretary Radha Raturi makes huge statement on Haldwani Violence
Play Icon06:35
Chief Secretary Radha Raturi makes huge statement on Haldwani Violence
Tauqeer Raza makes huge remark on Haldwani Violence
Play Icon01:37
Tauqeer Raza makes huge remark on Haldwani Violence

Trending Videos

Uttarakhand News: Ajay seriously injured in Haldwani violence
play icon4:56
Uttarakhand News: Ajay seriously injured in Haldwani violence
Tamil Nadu Fire: One Injured as Fire Erupts at Coimbatore Factory; Firefighters on Scene
play icon0:47
Tamil Nadu Fire: One Injured as Fire Erupts at Coimbatore Factory; Firefighters on Scene
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Police man injured in Haldwani Violence
play icon2:1
Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Police man injured in Haldwani Violence
Chief Secretary Radha Raturi makes huge statement on Haldwani Violence
play icon6:35
Chief Secretary Radha Raturi makes huge statement on Haldwani Violence
Tauqeer Raza makes huge remark on Haldwani Violence
play icon1:37
Tauqeer Raza makes huge remark on Haldwani Violence