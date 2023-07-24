trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639680
Child pulled out of 50 feet deep borewell in Bihar's Nalanda

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Big news has come out from Nalanda in Bihar. Here a 3-year-old fell into a borewell while playing. This incident is of Kul village of Nalanda police station area. After about 8 hours of hard work, the innocent was pulled out alive.
