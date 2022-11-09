NewsVideos

Childhood kidney diseases can be diagnosed with new tool: Research

|Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 11:20 AM IST
A new technique analyzing urine extracellular vesicles (uEVs) can predict renal function decline. Childhood Kidney Disease (CKD) develops when nephrons are damaged.

