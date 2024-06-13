Advertisement
China and Pakistan behind Jammu Kashmir Attacks?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
here were 4 terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir within 72 hours and the conspiracy of Pakistan as well as China is coming to light in these attacks. It is clear from the items recovered from the slain terrorist that China and Pakistan are involved in this attack. Pakistani chocolates, medicines made in Pakistan and cartridges made in China were found in the hands of the terrorists. A Chinese hand grenade was seen in the hand of the terrorist. Which tells that Shahbaz's terrorist country has got the support of China. So the opposition is trying to corner the government regarding this entire incident.

