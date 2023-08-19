trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650928
NewsVideos
videoDetails

China Fire Breaking: Fire broke out in China's thermal power plant, the plant's chimney collapsed due to fire

|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
China Fire Breaking: There has been a major accident in China's Huafu Thermal Power Plant, where the chimney of the thermal plant collapsed due to a fire. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work.
Follow Us

All Videos

Rajasthan woman fled to Kuwait leaving behind children
play icon3:53
Rajasthan woman fled to Kuwait leaving behind children
Chief Minister Yogi's convoy reached Ayodhya, performed aarti in Ramlala temple
play icon5:16
Chief Minister Yogi's convoy reached Ayodhya, performed aarti in Ramlala temple
PM Modi in action on Himachal disaster, big meeting in Delhi
play icon2:25
PM Modi in action on Himachal disaster, big meeting in Delhi
Greater noida: Strong ruckus of people over demolition of Hanuman Mandir in Greater Noida, anger against the builder
play icon7:10
Greater noida: Strong ruckus of people over demolition of Hanuman Mandir in Greater Noida, anger against the builder
Chandrayaan's fire test begins! next 24 hours very important
play icon2:4
Chandrayaan's fire test begins! next 24 hours very important

Trending Videos

Rajasthan woman fled to Kuwait leaving behind children
play icon3:53
Rajasthan woman fled to Kuwait leaving behind children
Chief Minister Yogi's convoy reached Ayodhya, performed aarti in Ramlala temple
play icon5:16
Chief Minister Yogi's convoy reached Ayodhya, performed aarti in Ramlala temple
PM Modi in action on Himachal disaster, big meeting in Delhi
play icon2:25
PM Modi in action on Himachal disaster, big meeting in Delhi
Greater noida: Strong ruckus of people over demolition of Hanuman Mandir in Greater Noida, anger against the builder
play icon7:10
Greater noida: Strong ruckus of people over demolition of Hanuman Mandir in Greater Noida, anger against the builder
Chandrayaan's fire test begins! next 24 hours very important
play icon2:4
Chandrayaan's fire test begins! next 24 hours very important
Fire accident,bus fire accident,China Fire Accident,China news,china news today,China news in hindi,चीन के थर्मल प्लांट में लगी भीषण आग,China thermal plant fire,