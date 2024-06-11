videoDetails

China is first target of Modi 3.0!

Sonam | Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 02:50 AM IST

Even if this time BJP does not get full majority on its own. Even if BJP had to form the government with the support of coalition parties. But one thing is clear, internal politics is not going to affect India's policies. Yesterday was a grand ceremony of swearing in of Modi 3.0 ministers. And in this function, India had invited all its neighbors with whom it wants good relations. It is being said that due to Maldives coming to India, China has become completely alone. Questions are being raised, Is China the first target of Modi 3.0?