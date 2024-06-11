Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2756761
NewsVideos
videoDetails

China is first target of Modi 3.0!

Sonam|Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 02:50 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Even if this time BJP does not get full majority on its own. Even if BJP had to form the government with the support of coalition parties. But one thing is clear, internal politics is not going to affect India's policies. Yesterday was a grand ceremony of swearing in of Modi 3.0 ministers. And in this function, India had invited all its neighbors with whom it wants good relations. It is being said that due to Maldives coming to India, China has become completely alone. Questions are being raised, Is China the first target of Modi 3.0?

All Videos

DNA: Mohan Bhagwat's 'first reaction' on election results
Play Icon03:13
DNA: Mohan Bhagwat's 'first reaction' on election results
DNA: Why did China's 'friend' Maldives remember India?
Play Icon03:19
DNA: Why did China's 'friend' Maldives remember India?
DNA: Watch Pakistan Fan's Reaction After Yet Another Loss to India
Play Icon03:04
DNA: Watch Pakistan Fan's Reaction After Yet Another Loss to India
DNA: Who is Abu Hamza?
Play Icon06:54
DNA: Who is Abu Hamza?
DNA: Dog undergoes successful heart surgery
Play Icon02:16
DNA: Dog undergoes successful heart surgery

Trending Videos

DNA: Mohan Bhagwat's 'first reaction' on election results
play icon3:13
DNA: Mohan Bhagwat's 'first reaction' on election results
DNA: Why did China's 'friend' Maldives remember India?
play icon3:19
DNA: Why did China's 'friend' Maldives remember India?
DNA: Watch Pakistan Fan's Reaction After Yet Another Loss to India
play icon3:4
DNA: Watch Pakistan Fan's Reaction After Yet Another Loss to India
DNA: Who is Abu Hamza?
play icon6:54
DNA: Who is Abu Hamza?
DNA: Dog undergoes successful heart surgery
play icon2:16
DNA: Dog undergoes successful heart surgery