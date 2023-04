videoDetails

China-Pakistan connection on terrorist attack in Poonch came to the fore!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

Terrorist attack in Poonch: There has been a big disclosure on the Poonch terrorist attack. Steel bullets were used in the Poonch attack. Security has been beefed up in Poonch and Rajouri following the attack. 5 soldiers were martyred in this attack.