China saved 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
China has blocked the proposal brought in the United Nations to declare Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajid Mir as a global terrorist. India has exposed China in the UN and narrated the audio of 26/11 terrorist Sajid Mir, in which he is giving a message to the terrorists.

