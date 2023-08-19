trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650805
NewsVideos
videoDetails

China Taiwan Tension: 42 Chinese fighter jets entered Taiwan, Taiwan gave information

|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
Tension has increased again in China Taiwan, Taiwan has claimed that 42 Chinese fighter aircraft have entered its border. Please tell that the Western Command of the Chinese Army had said that we want to give a stern warning to Taiwan. Explain that in this exercise of PLA, along with fighter jets, Navy warships are also involved.
Follow Us

All Videos

Weather High Alert: 'Disaster' on the mountains... 'War' to save life
play icon4:19
Weather High Alert: 'Disaster' on the mountains... 'War' to save life
MP Love jihad: Love jihad in Badhwani, Bajrang Dal reached and stopped marriage of Hindu girl
play icon2:29
MP Love jihad: Love jihad in Badhwani, Bajrang Dal reached and stopped marriage of Hindu girl
Uproar over removal of temple in Greater Noida society!
play icon3:23
Uproar over removal of temple in Greater Noida society!
Gurugram Rain update: After the rain, water logging in many areas of Gurugram, long jam on the highway
play icon2:11
Gurugram Rain update: After the rain, water logging in many areas of Gurugram, long jam on the highway
Rahul Gandhi Leh visit: Rahul's big attack on BJP-RSS, RSS people take decisions in the ministry
play icon9:14
Rahul Gandhi Leh visit: Rahul's big attack on BJP-RSS, RSS people take decisions in the ministry

Trending Videos

Weather High Alert: 'Disaster' on the mountains... 'War' to save life
play icon4:19
Weather High Alert: 'Disaster' on the mountains... 'War' to save life
MP Love jihad: Love jihad in Badhwani, Bajrang Dal reached and stopped marriage of Hindu girl
play icon2:29
MP Love jihad: Love jihad in Badhwani, Bajrang Dal reached and stopped marriage of Hindu girl
Uproar over removal of temple in Greater Noida society!
play icon3:23
Uproar over removal of temple in Greater Noida society!
Gurugram Rain update: After the rain, water logging in many areas of Gurugram, long jam on the highway
play icon2:11
Gurugram Rain update: After the rain, water logging in many areas of Gurugram, long jam on the highway
Rahul Gandhi Leh visit: Rahul's big attack on BJP-RSS, RSS people take decisions in the ministry
play icon9:14
Rahul Gandhi Leh visit: Rahul's big attack on BJP-RSS, RSS people take decisions in the ministry
चीन ताइवान में फिर से तनाव बढ़ गया है,ताइवान ने दावा किया है कि चीन के 42 लड़ाकू विमान उसकी सीमा में घुसे हैं। बता दें कि चीनी सेना की वेस्टर्न कमांड ने कहा था कि हम ताइवान कड़ी चेतावनी देना चाहते हैं। बता दें कि PLA के इस अभ्यास में लड़ाई विमानों के साथ नेवी के जंगी जहाज में भी शामिल हैं।,