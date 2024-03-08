NewsVideos
'China violated written agreement with India', says Jaishankar

|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 09:42 AM IST
S. Jaishankar on China: Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who was on Japan tour, has shown a mirror to China this time while sitting in Tokyo. On March 7, he said that Japan is a natural partner country of India for peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Jaishankar said that China has violated the written agreement with India, due to which there was a bloody clash between the armies of the two countries in the area of Eastern Ladakh.

