Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

China will interfere in India's Lok Sabha elections

Sonam|Updated: Apr 07, 2024, 12:42 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
DNA: Microsoft has warned that China could influence the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India, the United States and South Korea by using AI (Artificial Intelligence) generated content. This warning comes after China tested using AI to influence the results during Taiwan's presidential election. Let us tell you that national elections are going to be held in at least 64 countries across the world.

All Videos

CBI exposes child theft gang in Delhi
Play Icon14:40
CBI exposes child theft gang in Delhi
Could war break out between Israel and Iran?
Play Icon10:09
Could war break out between Israel and Iran?
NDA or India alliance in Western UP, who will win?
Play Icon45:27
NDA or India alliance in Western UP, who will win?
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Country's wealth is being handed over to industrialists', says Priyanka Gandhi
Play Icon08:01
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Country's wealth is being handed over to industrialists', says Priyanka Gandhi
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi addresses election rally in UP's Saharanpur
Play Icon34:43
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi addresses election rally in UP's Saharanpur

Trending Videos

CBI exposes child theft gang in Delhi
play icon14:40
CBI exposes child theft gang in Delhi
Could war break out between Israel and Iran?
play icon10:9
Could war break out between Israel and Iran?
NDA or India alliance in Western UP, who will win?
play icon45:27
NDA or India alliance in Western UP, who will win?
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Country's wealth is being handed over to industrialists', says Priyanka Gandhi
play icon8:1
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Country's wealth is being handed over to industrialists', says Priyanka Gandhi
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi addresses election rally in UP's Saharanpur
play icon34:43
Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi addresses election rally in UP's Saharanpur