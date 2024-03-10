NewsVideos
China worried due to increased number of Indian soldiers on LAC

Sonam|Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 12:58 AM IST
Once again the border dispute between India and China seems to be increasing. India has deployed 10 thousand soldiers on LAC. On which now China has given its reaction. Watch what China's Foreign Ministry said about India?

