trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696303
NewsVideos
videoDetails

China's pneumonia virus creates havoc across the world

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 03:46 PM IST
China New Virus: Mycoplasma pneumonia virus spread in China has now been found in India. Between April and October, AIIMS Delhi had tested 67 samples out of which 7 samples were found positive. That is why India is on alert.
Follow Us

All Videos

Pranab Mukherjee’s Daughter Discloses ‘Unheard Tales’ Of Gandhis | #gandhifamily #pranabmukherjee
Play Icon4:19
Pranab Mukherjee’s Daughter Discloses ‘Unheard Tales’ Of Gandhis | #gandhifamily #pranabmukherjee
PM Modi Receives Cheerful Welcome As He Arrives In Delhi For The BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting
Play Icon3:7
PM Modi Receives Cheerful Welcome As He Arrives In Delhi For The BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting
“Har Kashmiri Yaad Rakhega...” Says HM Shah On J-K Reservation Bill | Zee News English
Play Icon2:11
“Har Kashmiri Yaad Rakhega...” Says HM Shah On J-K Reservation Bill | Zee News English
Javeria Khanum, And Her Indian Fiancé Sameer Khan Share Their ‘Border-blurring’ Love Story
Play Icon3:10
Javeria Khanum, And Her Indian Fiancé Sameer Khan Share Their ‘Border-blurring’ Love Story
Rajasthan CM Race: Who is CM Face of Rajasthan Assembly?
Play Icon0:45
Rajasthan CM Race: Who is CM Face of Rajasthan Assembly?

Trending Videos

Pranab Mukherjee’s Daughter Discloses ‘Unheard Tales’ Of Gandhis | #gandhifamily #pranabmukherjee
play icon4:19
Pranab Mukherjee’s Daughter Discloses ‘Unheard Tales’ Of Gandhis | #gandhifamily #pranabmukherjee
PM Modi Receives Cheerful Welcome As He Arrives In Delhi For The BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting
play icon3:7
PM Modi Receives Cheerful Welcome As He Arrives In Delhi For The BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting
“Har Kashmiri Yaad Rakhega...” Says HM Shah On J-K Reservation Bill | Zee News English
play icon2:11
“Har Kashmiri Yaad Rakhega...” Says HM Shah On J-K Reservation Bill | Zee News English
Javeria Khanum, And Her Indian Fiancé Sameer Khan Share Their ‘Border-blurring’ Love Story
play icon3:10
Javeria Khanum, And Her Indian Fiancé Sameer Khan Share Their ‘Border-blurring’ Love Story
Rajasthan CM Race: Who is CM Face of Rajasthan Assembly?
play icon0:45
Rajasthan CM Race: Who is CM Face of Rajasthan Assembly?
China,China virus,China news,china new virus,china pneumonia outbreak,pneumonia virus in china,Pneumonia in China,china pneumonia,Coronavirus China,virus in china,pneumonia outbreak in china,China Coronavirus,new china virus,mysterious pneumonia in china,pneumonia misteriosa na china,pneumonia na china,china in focus,who on china pneumonia outbreak,pneumonia china,mystery pneumonia outbreak in china,china quarantine,china pneumonia 2023,