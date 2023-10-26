trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680164
NewsVideos
videoDetails

China's spy ship has reached Colombo

|Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
China's spy ship Reached Sri Lanka: China's spy ship has reached Colombo, Sri Lanka. Despite India's opposition, this Chinese spy ship has reached the Indian Ocean. According to China, this ship has been sent for survey.
Follow Us

All Videos

Rajasthan ED Breaking: ED summons CM Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot
play icon8:7
Rajasthan ED Breaking: ED summons CM Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot
ED raids the house of Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra
play icon3:27
ED raids the house of Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra
Bihar Breaking: Huge ruckus in Begusarai, two communities clashed
play icon13:22
Bihar Breaking: Huge ruckus in Begusarai, two communities clashed
January 22nd, 2024 Date Is Set For Installation Of The Lord Ram Idol In The Ram Temple In Ayodhya
play icon3:58
January 22nd, 2024 Date Is Set For Installation Of The Lord Ram Idol In The Ram Temple In Ayodhya
play icon3:13
"Hamas Hiding Behind Palestinian Civilians," Said Biden At Joint Press Conference With Australian PM Albanese

Trending Videos

Rajasthan ED Breaking: ED summons CM Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot
play icon8:7
Rajasthan ED Breaking: ED summons CM Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot
ED raids the house of Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra
play icon3:27
ED raids the house of Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra
Bihar Breaking: Huge ruckus in Begusarai, two communities clashed
play icon13:22
Bihar Breaking: Huge ruckus in Begusarai, two communities clashed
January 22nd, 2024 Date Is Set For Installation Of The Lord Ram Idol In The Ram Temple In Ayodhya
play icon3:58
January 22nd, 2024 Date Is Set For Installation Of The Lord Ram Idol In The Ram Temple In Ayodhya
play icon3:13
"Hamas Hiding Behind Palestinian Civilians," Said Biden At Joint Press Conference With Australian PM Albanese
Breaking News,Chinese spy ship,shi yan 6,chinese spy ship in sri lanka,chinese spy ship reaches sri lanka,chinese spy ship reaches lanka,china spy ship,chinese spy ship threat to india,india objects to chinese spy ship reaching sri lanka,china's shi yan 6 ship,spy ship,chinese ship shi yan 6,shi yan 6 research vessel,shi yan 6 ship,chinese vessel shi yan 6 to reach sri lanka,