Chinese delegates meet Cricket Association of Bengal to help develop cricket in China

The Cricket Association of Bengal is in the process of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chinese Consul General here to develop the sport at Chongqing City. The MoU will allow the Chinese players to train and play in India.

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 08:53 PM IST

