Chinese delegates meet Cricket Association of Bengal to help develop cricket in China
The Cricket Association of Bengal is in the process of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chinese Consul General here to develop the sport at Chongqing City. The MoU will allow the Chinese players to train and play in India.
The Cricket Association of Bengal is in the process of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chinese Consul General here to develop the sport at Chongqing City. The MoU will allow the Chinese players to train and play in India.