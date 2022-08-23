NewsVideos

Chinese delegates meet Cricket Association of Bengal to help develop cricket in China

The Cricket Association of Bengal is in the process of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chinese Consul General here to develop the sport at Chongqing City. The MoU will allow the Chinese players to train and play in India.

|Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 08:53 PM IST
The Cricket Association of Bengal is in the process of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chinese Consul General here to develop the sport at Chongqing City. The MoU will allow the Chinese players to train and play in India.

All Videos

Why is Sonali Phogat's family suspecting murder after her death?
11:18
Why is Sonali Phogat's family suspecting murder after her death?
Why is Congress silent on Rashid Khan's controversial statement?
1:45
Why is Congress silent on Rashid Khan's controversial statement?
Thal Thok Ke: Race of insulting religion in the country?
1H5:47
Thal Thok Ke: Race of insulting religion in the country?
Japan launches a unique contest to urge young people to drink more alcohol. Why would any country do that?
Japan launches a unique contest to urge young people to drink more alcohol. Why would any country do that?
Lathi charge on protesters during Raja Singh's court appearance
3:55
Lathi charge on protesters during Raja Singh's court appearance

Trending Videos

11:18
Why is Sonali Phogat's family suspecting murder after her death?
1:45
Why is Congress silent on Rashid Khan's controversial statement?
1H5:47
Thal Thok Ke: Race of insulting religion in the country?
Japan launches a unique contest to urge young people to drink more alcohol. Why would any country do that?
3:55
Lathi charge on protesters during Raja Singh's court appearance
sports videos,