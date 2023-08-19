trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650933
Chinese fighter aircraft entered Taiwan, Taiwan made a big claim!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
Tension has increased again in China Taiwan, Taiwan has claimed that 42 Chinese fighter aircraft have entered its border. Please tell that the Western Command of the Chinese Army had said that we want to give a stern warning to Taiwan. Explain that in this exercise of PLA, along with fighter jets, Navy warships are also involved
