Chinese scientists develop a robot fish that can help with microplastic waste

Chinese scientists have created robotic fish that might remove microplastics from the ocean. These robots have the capacity to absorb contaminants and repair themselves even after being damaged.

| Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 12:40 AM IST

