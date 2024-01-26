trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714421
Chirag Paswan action amid Bihar Political Crisis

Sonam|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 05:52 PM IST
Bihar Political Crisis Update: Chief Minister and JDU chief Nitish Kumar has made up his mind to break the grand alliance. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has decided to return to NDA. Nitish's departure is a big blow to the INDIA alliance of Congress and other opposition parties. Amidst the political crisis in Bihar, Chirag Paswan has asked for time from Amit Shah.

