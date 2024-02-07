trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718801
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chirag Paswan Forecasts Tough Road Ahead for Congress in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 05:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LJP (Ramvilas) MP Chirag Paswan shares his thoughts on Prime Minister Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. Paswan predicts a challenging scenario for the Congress, suggesting that internal challenges from its own allies may make it difficult for the party to secure more than 40 seats in the upcoming elections. He further speculates that the Congress may touch an all-time low after the 2024 election results.

All Videos

Tourists Cherish Snowfall at Daksum in Jammu and Kashmir
Play Icon00:59
Tourists Cherish Snowfall at Daksum in Jammu and Kashmir
PM Modi's Assertion in Rajya Sabha: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' is Not Just a Slogan, It's Modi's Guarantee
Play Icon00:58
PM Modi's Assertion in Rajya Sabha: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' is Not Just a Slogan, It's Modi's Guarantee
PM Modi's Take in Rajya Sabha: 'Yuvraj's Start-Up, But No Progress'
Play Icon01:02
PM Modi's Take in Rajya Sabha: 'Yuvraj's Start-Up, But No Progress'
PM Modi Reads Nehru's Views on Reservation In Rajya Sabha
Play Icon02:01
PM Modi Reads Nehru's Views on Reservation In Rajya Sabha
VIRAL VIDEO: Man's 'Wrong Ring Choice' Leads To Unexpected Proposal Rejection
Play Icon00:26
VIRAL VIDEO: Man's 'Wrong Ring Choice' Leads To Unexpected Proposal Rejection

Trending Videos

Tourists Cherish Snowfall at Daksum in Jammu and Kashmir
play icon0:59
Tourists Cherish Snowfall at Daksum in Jammu and Kashmir
PM Modi's Assertion in Rajya Sabha: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' is Not Just a Slogan, It's Modi's Guarantee
play icon0:58
PM Modi's Assertion in Rajya Sabha: 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' is Not Just a Slogan, It's Modi's Guarantee
PM Modi's Take in Rajya Sabha: 'Yuvraj's Start-Up, But No Progress'
play icon1:2
PM Modi's Take in Rajya Sabha: 'Yuvraj's Start-Up, But No Progress'
PM Modi Reads Nehru's Views on Reservation In Rajya Sabha
play icon2:1
PM Modi Reads Nehru's Views on Reservation In Rajya Sabha
VIRAL VIDEO: Man's 'Wrong Ring Choice' Leads To Unexpected Proposal Rejection
play icon0:26
VIRAL VIDEO: Man's 'Wrong Ring Choice' Leads To Unexpected Proposal Rejection