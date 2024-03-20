Advertisement
Chirag Paswan To Contest Hajipur Seat Against Uncle Pashupati Paras

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
Follow Us
Following the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) parliamentary meeting, party chief Chirag Paswan asserts his candidacy for Hajipur, his father's 'karmabhoomi'. Despite potential competition from his uncle, Paswan remains resolute, expressing readiness to confront challenges. He also outlines plans for the upcoming Bihar elections, aiming for over 400 seats collectively with the NDA alliance. Paswan anticipates candidate selections to be finalized within the next few days, reflecting the party's strategic preparations for the electoral battle ahead.

