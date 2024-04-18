Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Chirag Paswan's mother was intentionally abused',says BJP

|Updated: Apr 18, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Tejashwi Yadav Rally Abuse Chirag Paswan Mother: A video of RJD is going viral before the Lok Sabha elections. In which Chirag Paswan's mother has been abused. Chirag Paswan has condemned this. After the viral video came to the notice of LJPR National President Chirag Paswan, he held a press conference in front of the media and strongly condemned it. Before the end of the election campaign and before going to Patna, Chirag Paswan called the media and attacked Tejashwi Yadav while telling them about the abusive video. Tejashwi Yadav's clarification has also come to light.

All Videos

Foodies Unimpressed With 'Avatar Biryani', Give It A Thumbs Down - Watch Viral Video
Play Icon00:56
Foodies Unimpressed With 'Avatar Biryani', Give It A Thumbs Down - Watch Viral Video
Canadian Man's Heartwarming Surprise For Nephew In India Steals Hearts - Watch Viral Video
Play Icon00:43
Canadian Man's Heartwarming Surprise For Nephew In India Steals Hearts - Watch Viral Video
Eagle 'Playing Badminton' Shocks Online Community, Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:35
Eagle 'Playing Badminton' Shocks Online Community, Video Goes Viral
Korean Woman's Enchanting Dance To 'Surmedani' Takes Social Media By Storm, Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:58
Korean Woman's Enchanting Dance To 'Surmedani' Takes Social Media By Storm, Video Goes Viral
Viral Video Shows People Taking Dip In Manhole, Sparking Internet Outrage
Play Icon00:27
 Viral Video Shows People Taking Dip In Manhole, Sparking Internet Outrage

Trending Videos

Foodies Unimpressed With 'Avatar Biryani', Give It A Thumbs Down - Watch Viral Video
play icon0:56
Foodies Unimpressed With 'Avatar Biryani', Give It A Thumbs Down - Watch Viral Video
Canadian Man's Heartwarming Surprise For Nephew In India Steals Hearts - Watch Viral Video
play icon0:43
Canadian Man's Heartwarming Surprise For Nephew In India Steals Hearts - Watch Viral Video
Eagle 'Playing Badminton' Shocks Online Community, Video Goes Viral
play icon0:35
Eagle 'Playing Badminton' Shocks Online Community, Video Goes Viral
Korean Woman's Enchanting Dance To 'Surmedani' Takes Social Media By Storm, Video Goes Viral
play icon0:58
Korean Woman's Enchanting Dance To 'Surmedani' Takes Social Media By Storm, Video Goes Viral
Viral Video Shows People Taking Dip In Manhole, Sparking Internet Outrage
play icon0:27
Viral Video Shows People Taking Dip In Manhole, Sparking Internet Outrage