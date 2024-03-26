Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chiraj Paswan makes huge remark on Lok Sabha Election

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Chiraj Paswan has made a huge remark on Lok Sabha Election. Chirag Paswan said that, 'Candidates will be announced by tomorrow and then we will celebrate Holi again on June 4.

All Videos

Meeting begins over seat sharing in Maharashtra
Play Icon01:18
 Meeting begins over seat sharing in Maharashtra
BJP and AAP protesting in large numbers over Arvind Kejriwal arrest
Play Icon16:24
BJP and AAP protesting in large numbers over Arvind Kejriwal arrest
Himachal BJP announces names of candidates
Play Icon00:34
Himachal BJP announces names of candidates
Viral Video: Argument Ensues Between Filmmaker Rohan Jain And Girl's Family Over Water Balloon Issue
Play Icon00:47
Viral Video: Argument Ensues Between Filmmaker Rohan Jain And Girl's Family Over Water Balloon Issue
Viral Video: Aggressive Fight Erupts Between Parking Ticket Collector And Couple Over 10 Rupee Parking Charges
Play Icon01:01
Viral Video: Aggressive Fight Erupts Between Parking Ticket Collector And Couple Over 10 Rupee Parking Charges

Trending Videos

Meeting begins over seat sharing in Maharashtra
play icon1:18
Meeting begins over seat sharing in Maharashtra
BJP and AAP protesting in large numbers over Arvind Kejriwal arrest
play icon16:24
BJP and AAP protesting in large numbers over Arvind Kejriwal arrest
Himachal BJP announces names of candidates
play icon0:34
Himachal BJP announces names of candidates
Viral Video: Argument Ensues Between Filmmaker Rohan Jain And Girl's Family Over Water Balloon Issue
play icon0:47
Viral Video: Argument Ensues Between Filmmaker Rohan Jain And Girl's Family Over Water Balloon Issue
Viral Video: Aggressive Fight Erupts Between Parking Ticket Collector And Couple Over 10 Rupee Parking Charges
play icon1:1
Viral Video: Aggressive Fight Erupts Between Parking Ticket Collector And Couple Over 10 Rupee Parking Charges