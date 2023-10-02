trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669818
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chittorgarh: PM Modi Launches Development Projects In Rajasthan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chittorgarh on Monday and prayed at Sanwaliya Seth Temple before addressing a public rally. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth Rs 7,000 crore in the state.
Follow Us

All Videos

154th Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Paid Heartfelt Homage to Mahatma on Gandhi Jayanti
play icon1:26
154th Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Paid Heartfelt Homage to Mahatma on Gandhi Jayanti
'Employment opportunities will soon be created in Rajasthan'
play icon12:23
'Employment opportunities will soon be created in Rajasthan'
'This is our Rajasthan'...Modi got very angry at Gehlot
play icon6:56
'This is our Rajasthan'...Modi got very angry at Gehlot
Here's Why Elon Musk Claims That Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
play icon1:58
Here's Why Elon Musk Claims That Canadian PM Justin Trudeau "Crushing Free Speech"
Is 'constable' Mona still alive in love with the murderer 'cop'?
play icon3:8
Is 'constable' Mona still alive in love with the murderer 'cop'?

Trending Videos

154th Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Paid Heartfelt Homage to Mahatma on Gandhi Jayanti
play icon1:26
154th Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Paid Heartfelt Homage to Mahatma on Gandhi Jayanti
'Employment opportunities will soon be created in Rajasthan'
play icon12:23
'Employment opportunities will soon be created in Rajasthan'
'This is our Rajasthan'...Modi got very angry at Gehlot
play icon6:56
'This is our Rajasthan'...Modi got very angry at Gehlot
Here's Why Elon Musk Claims That Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
play icon1:58
Here's Why Elon Musk Claims That Canadian PM Justin Trudeau "Crushing Free Speech"
Is 'constable' Mona still alive in love with the murderer 'cop'?
play icon3:8
Is 'constable' Mona still alive in love with the murderer 'cop'?