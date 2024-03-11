NewsVideos
videoDetails

Churu MP Rahul Kaswan quits BJP and joins Congress

|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP has suffered a big setback before the Lok Sabha elections. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rahul Kaswan joined Congress today. BJP did not give him ticket. It is being told that that is why he was angry.

All Videos

Tamil Nadu: Trichy Customs Seizes 100 Kg Of Hashish And 876 Kg Of Ganja Worth 110 Crores, Watch
Play Icon00:52
Tamil Nadu: Trichy Customs Seizes 100 Kg Of Hashish And 876 Kg Of Ganja Worth 110 Crores, Watch
PM Modi In Haryana: Engages With Construction Workers On Dwarka Expressway
Play Icon00:29
PM Modi In Haryana: Engages With Construction Workers On Dwarka Expressway
VIRAL VIDEO: Emotional Reunion Of Childhood Friends Separated By India-Pakistan Partition, Watch
Play Icon01:00
VIRAL VIDEO: Emotional Reunion Of Childhood Friends Separated By India-Pakistan Partition, Watch
Watch: Train Derails Near Kothavalasa Junction In Andhra Pradesh, No Injuries Reported
Play Icon00:40
Watch: Train Derails Near Kothavalasa Junction In Andhra Pradesh, No Injuries Reported
Electoral Bonds Details: Supreme Court Hearing Of SBI's Time Extension Plea Today
Play Icon03:33
Electoral Bonds Details: Supreme Court Hearing Of SBI's Time Extension Plea Today

Trending Videos

Tamil Nadu: Trichy Customs Seizes 100 Kg Of Hashish And 876 Kg Of Ganja Worth 110 Crores, Watch
play icon0:52
Tamil Nadu: Trichy Customs Seizes 100 Kg Of Hashish And 876 Kg Of Ganja Worth 110 Crores, Watch
PM Modi In Haryana: Engages With Construction Workers On Dwarka Expressway
play icon0:29
PM Modi In Haryana: Engages With Construction Workers On Dwarka Expressway
VIRAL VIDEO: Emotional Reunion Of Childhood Friends Separated By India-Pakistan Partition, Watch
play icon1:0
VIRAL VIDEO: Emotional Reunion Of Childhood Friends Separated By India-Pakistan Partition, Watch
Watch: Train Derails Near Kothavalasa Junction In Andhra Pradesh, No Injuries Reported
play icon0:40
Watch: Train Derails Near Kothavalasa Junction In Andhra Pradesh, No Injuries Reported
Electoral Bonds Details: Supreme Court Hearing Of SBI's Time Extension Plea Today
play icon3:33
Electoral Bonds Details: Supreme Court Hearing Of SBI's Time Extension Plea Today