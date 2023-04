videoDetails

Cinematograph Act 2023 got green signal from 'Modi cabinet'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 06:12 PM IST

The Cinematography Bill 2023 has been approved by the Modi cabinet. In this bill, there is a provision to prevent theft or piracy of content in films. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has given this information.