CJI calls out for need to change colonial mindset, refuses to consider district judiciaries as ‘subordinates’

| Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 03:00 PM IST

Stressing on the colonial mind-set among the superior Courts pertaining the role of the district judiciaries, CJI DY Chandrachud at his felicitation function on November 14 in Delhi, called out for the need to eliminate the mindset of considering the district judiciaries as the subordinate judiciary. “We've to change the face of district judiciary first and foremost. We've fostered a culture of subordination. We call our district judiciary a subordinate judiciary. I make a conscious effort not to call district judges as subordinate judges,” the CJI said. “District judges aren't subordinates. They belong to the district judiciary. We also have to change our mindsets as to how superior court judges look at the district judiciary,” he added. “We have to ensure that we move towards a modern and equal judiciary. Unless we in superior courts, be it HC or SC, realise that the district judiciary is a cornerstone of the judicial system nothing will change. We've to inculcate a sense of self-worth in the district judiciary,” he further added.